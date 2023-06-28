ChatGPT on iOS now features Bing integration for Plus users

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT application on iOS, featuring Bing integration for Plus plan users."Plus users can now use Browsing to get comprehensive answers and current insights on events and information that extend beyond the model's original training data," the company mentioned in the changelog of the app.

"To try it out, enable Browsing in the 'New Features' section of your app settings. Then select GPT-4 in the model switcher and choose "Browse with Bing" in the drop-down".

The company also improved the history search with the new update.

Now, tapping on a search result will take users directly to the respective point in the conversation.

Earlier this month, OpenAI added the 'Drag and Drop' support on the ChatGPT app for iOS and iPadOS.

With this feature, individual messages can be dragged and dropped into other applications.

Moreover, the company introduced Siri and Shortcuts integration for ChatGPT, which means that the app can be used directly with Siri and Shortcuts.

The company also added iPad compatibility which allows the app to take advantage of the entire iPad screen.