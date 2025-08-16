ChatGPT beats all competitors in revenue generation from users: Report

NEW DELHI: Individual users worldwide have spent $2 billion on the ChatGPT mobile app through iOS and Android platforms since the AI application's launch in May 2023, according to a report on Saturday.

In 2025, revenue of the application grew 673 per cent year-over-year.

The app has clocked 318 million downloads in 2025, 2.8 times higher than during the same period last year, TechCrunch reported.

India has the highest lifetime installs at 13.7 per cent, while the US followed with 10.3 per cent. American users, however, accounted for over 38 per cent of ChatGPT’s global revenue. Average spending per download in the US is $10, while in Germany it stood at 5.3 per cent.

ChatGPT Users make payments for premium features, such as a ChatGPT Plus subscription at $20 per month, which provides access to advanced models like GPT-5, higher usage limits, and enhanced functionality.

ChatGPT outperformed all competitors in lifetime revenue per install, averaging $2.91. Anthropic’s Claude followed at $2.55, while Elon Musk’s Grok stood at $0.75. Microsoft’s Copilot app lagged at just $0.27.

Analysts suggested Grok's underperformance is due to its late mobile launch. The standalone iOS app of xAI was only available to users from January 2025, with Android support added in March. The delay has hindered its momentum in the app economy.

Meanwhile, Musk, the founder of xAI, claimed that OpenAI’s ChatGPT ranks first on the Apple Store because of Apple’s favouritism, while his apps, X and xAI’s Grok, are sidelined.

Apple denied allegations that its App Store algorithms or curated lists favour ChatGPT over Musk’s offerings.

“The App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias,” the company insisted, adding that recommendations are based on charts, algorithms, and expert editorial curation using objective criteria, according to multiple media reports.

GPT‑5 is available to all users, with Plus subscribers getting more usage and Pro subscribers getting access to GPT‑5 Pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers.



