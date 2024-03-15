CCI orders probe into Google's app store billing practices

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India on Friday ordered an investigation into Alphabet’s Google, accusing the tech giant of exploiting its dominant position in the country’s online market.

The CCI, in the order, stated that Google allegedly imposed unfair terms and discriminatory practices in its app store, violating several provisions of the country’s antitrust law, reports TechCrunch.

This decision came after multiple Indian app developers and industry groups filed a complaint against Google and raised concerns about the unfair practices of Google in the past.

The CCI’s investigative arm has been given 60 days to complete the probe.

Last month, Google removed over 100 apps from 10 Indian developers for not complying with its billing policies. The apps were later restored, but the developers must now adhere to Play Store billing policies.

The commission has accused Google of implementing its policies in a discriminatory way. It alleged that Google is making arbitrary distinctions between apps that offer digital goods and services versus those that offer physical goods and services, even though they provide similar facilities on the Play Store.

Earlier this month, startup founders said that they will continue to oppose the tech giant imposing a fee of 11 to 26 per cent on in-app payments.

“Google charging up to 26 per cent of the app’s revenue, represents a significant financial burden for app developers,” TrulyMadly Co-Founder & CEO, Snehil Khanor, said.

During the ADIF (Alliance of Digital India Foundation) conference, the founders told reporters that their business dropped by around 40 per cent on the second day after their apps were delisted.