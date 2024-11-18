Beats x Kim Kardashian unveil Luxe Studio Pro headphones: A perfect blend of style, sound, and comfort

CHENNAI: Beats has just unveiled its all-new special edition headphones. The Beats Studio Pro – Kim Special Edition, mark a unique collaboration with celebrity Kim Kardashian. These headphones come in a palette of three colours specially curated by Kim Kardashian, including our favourite– Moon, that stands out with its pastel appeal. These special edition headphones make some key design customisations to these premium over the ear headphones that compete with other top-notch headphones from brands like Bose and Sony.

The first thing we noticed was the attention to detail. These ear cans come with a colourmatched Beats x Kim carrying case and custom woven cables that complement each of the three colours. The case is also one of the best we’ve seen in the premium segment and allow you to cart these headphones in a slim backpack or handbag. The other design element that stands out are the over-ear cushions that score on comfort (for those marathon sessions) and durability. It’s not just the design aesthetic, the Studio Pro score with their soundstage and high quality acoustics.

Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity. We didn’t find any distortion even in the high volume range between 60 to 100%. Beats is playing up the integrated digital processor that optimises the final frequency response. It lends these headphones a powerful yet balanced sound profile that will complement a diverse playlist with multiple genres of music. Apple has owned the Beats brand since 2014, ensuring easy pairing between iOS devices, with an experience almost similar to the Apple AirPods range.

You can also take advantage of Spatial Audio when paired with Apple devices. They also feature dynamic head tracking for a more interactive experience. These headphones also connect swiftly with Android devices.

One of the key tests for premium headphones is ANC (Active noise cancellation). We tested the Kim Special Edition in noisy environments like a gym and airport; it did a stellar job.

There’s one surprising miss though – ear detection sensors. This means the music doesn’t automatically pause when you take off the headphones. Battery life is a big win for these headphones; you should manage 40 hours on a single charge. These headphones also come with a raft of handy features for both Android and iOS users including Audio Switch and Fast Pair (on Android) and instant Siri activation with a simple voice command (for Apple users).

But more than these features and the soundstage it’s the design that is the distinctive feature for The Beats Studio Pro – Kim Special Edition and makes it one of the best premium over the ear headphones you can buy right now. (Rs 37,900)