Artifact’s new feature lets you view personalised feeds based on your interests

SAN FRANCISCO: Artifact, the AI-powered news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has launched a new feature called "Links" which will let users share any link from the web in order to view a personalised feed of links based on their interests.

"Artifact is expanding beyond articles! Starting today, you can share any link from the web that’s interesting to you and view a personalised feed of links based on your interests -- broadening what’s possible to discover with Artifact’s AI," Artifact posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

To get started posting with Links, users just have to share a URL. They can also choose to write a caption or add photos if they want to share a hot take, craft a summary or curate the most interesting photos for others.

Links is now available on iOS and Android, with posting functionality coming soon to Android.

According to the company, the Links feature is meant to showcase what’s possible with Artifiact’s AI technology.

In addition, the new feature will offer creative tools to help users quickly upload, crop and record their images. To help with caption writing, creators can turn to Artifact’s AI, which was originally used to summarise long news stories.

Moreover, creators can share quotes by highlighting text and then choosing "Share to Links" from the new menu when reading articles on Artifact.

In July, Artifact added a new AI-powered text-to-speech feature that reads users' news articles.

The company launched the feature in partnership with Speechify (a text-to-speech app) that allows Artifact users to listen to news articles read aloud.

The feature not only provides a robotic-sounding voice but also provides a variety of natural-sounding voices, including two celebrity voices -- American Rapper Snoop Dogg and American Actress Gwyneth Paltrow.