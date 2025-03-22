Apple's iOS 19: What to expect from the upcoming software update

WASHINGTON: Apple's upcoming software update, iOS 19, is expected to bring significant design changes, new features, and improvements to the iPhone experience.

While the first iOS 19 beta is still a few months away, rumours and leaks have already revealed several exciting updates.

According to reports obtained by MacRumours, iOS 19 will feature a redesigned interface with more transparency and a visionOS-like design, similar to the software platform for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

This new design language is expected to extend to other Apple apps, notifications, and interfaces. Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, is also getting a major update.

The company previewed a more personalized version of Siri at WWDC last year, which is expected to arrive with iOS 19.

This updated Siri will understand users' personal context, have on-screen awareness, and offer deeper per-app controls.

According to Mac Rumours, iOS 19 will also introduce a new live translation feature with AirPods, allowing users to translate conversations in real-time. This feature is similar to Google's Live Translate, and will likely require an accompanying firmware update for AirPods.

Apple is also planning to add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to the Messages app in iOS 19.

This will provide an additional layer of security for users, preventing Apple and other third parties from reading messages and attachments.

As per Mac Rumours, the European Commission has announced a list of changes that Apple must implement in future iOS updates, including iOS 19.

These changes aim to promote interoperability and openness and will likely impact the iPhone's notification system, audio switching, and AirDrop and AirPlay features.

iOS 19 is expected to be compatible with any iPhone that can run iOS 18, including the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, and older models like the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11.

The first iOS 19 beta is expected to arrive in June, following the WWDC 2025 keynote. The update will likely be released to the general public in September.