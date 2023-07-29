Apple tightens App Store rules on APIs to safeguard users' data

SAN FRANCISCO: In another bid to safeguard users' privacy on the App Store, Apple will require developers to explain under a new policy why they need access to select data, to prevent misuse of application programming interfaces (APIs).

A small set of APIs can be misused to collect data about users' devices through fingerprinting, which is prohibited by Apple Developer Programme License Agreement.

"To prevent the misuse of these APIs, developers will need to declare the reasons for using these APIs in their app's privacy manifest. This will help ensure that apps only use these APIs for their intended purpose," the tech giant said in a statement.

As part of this process, developers will need to select one or more approved reasons that accurately reflect how their apps use the API, and the apps can only use the API for the reasons they have selected.

"Starting in fall 2023, when you upload a new app or app update to App Store Connect that uses an API (including from third-party SDKs) that requires a reason, you’ll receive a notice if you haven't provided an approved reason in your app’s privacy manifest," Apple informed.

Starting in spring 2024, in order to upload a new app or app update to App Store Connect, "you'll be required to include an approved reason in the app's privacy manifest which accurately reflects how your app uses the API," the company added.

APIs are used by developers to extract and exchange data.