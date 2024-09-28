Apple testing iOS 18.0.1 to resolve multiple bugs: Report

WASHINGTON: Apple is reportedly in the process of testing iOS 18.0.1 for iPhones and this latest version appears to be a minor update aimed primarily at resolving several bugs that have affected users since the release of iOS 18.

According to MacRumours, among the key issues expected to be addressed in this update are touchscreen problems impacting the newly launched iPhone 16 series and some previous models. Additionally, users have reported a frustrating bug within iMessage where a shared Apple Watch face can cause the application to crash repeatedly.

Another significant concern involves iPadOS 18, which has been known to cause certain iPad Pro units featuring the M4 chip to become non-functional.

While an official release date for iOS 18.0.1 has not been confirmed, reports obtained by MacRumours suggest it could be available by the end of next week at the latest.

This update will pave the way for the upcoming iOS 18.1, which Apple has announced is set to launch in October.

Currently in beta, iOS 18.1 is expected to introduce the first features under the new Apple Intelligence branding, including enhanced writing tools and notification summaries.

As per MacRumours, these innovations will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any model within the iPhone 16 lineup.