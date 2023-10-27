Apple releases iOS 17.2, adds new option for Action button

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has released the developer beta of iOS 17.2 and added a new option to the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

Pro and Pro Max users can now choose a new "Translate" option for the Action button.

In September, Apple promised that there would be a Translate option for the Action button, but it wouldn't be available with the launch, according to MacRumors.

The new option works when the Action button is set as Translate, and holding the button will bring up a Translate window that listens for spoken text.

It will be able to translate from one language to another based on the languages users have already configured in the Translate app.

The languages users translate between can be altered by selecting other languages in the Translate app. The Translate app supports Chinese, English, Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese, the report mentioned.

To select the Translate option for the Action button, open the Settings app, scroll down to the Action button, and then swipe through until you reach the Translate function.

Moreover, the iOS 17.2 update also includes the Journal app that Apple announced as part of iOS 17.

Users can use the Journal app to record their daily activities and thoughts, with Apple providing various prompts to help them get started.

A Journal entry can be created by clicking on the "+" button in the Journal app, and from there, users can choose a recommendation as the foundation for their writing or just choose "New Entry" to write anything at all.