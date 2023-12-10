Apple blocks Beeper Mini iMessage app 'to protect its users’

SAN FRANCISCO: After Beeper Mini, an iMessage solution for Android, was blocked for users, Apple has said that it took steps to protect its users “by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage”.

Beeper Mini app allowed a way for users to send blue-bubble iMessages directly from their Android devices.

For the past couple of days, the app experienced technical issues when users were unable to send and receive blue bubble messages, reports The Verge.

Apple said in a statement that “we build our products and services with industry-leading privacy and security technologies designed to give users control of their data and keep personal information safe”.

“We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage,” said a company spokesperson.

These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks.

“We will continue to make updates in the future to protect our users,” said Apple.

Beeper Mini uses a custom-built service to connect to iMessage through Apple’s own push notification service.

The startup claimed its process works with no compromise to encryption or privacy.

Beeper Mini founder Eric Migicovsky said that he simply didn’t understand why Apple would block his app.

“If Apple truly cares about the privacy and security of their own iPhone users, why would they stop a service that enables their own users to now send encrypted messages to Android users, rather than using unsecure SMS?” he was quoted as saying.