Android 14 Beta 4 includes 'auto-confirm unlock' feature, fixes & more

However, the PIN must be 6 digits or more to enable this.

ByIANSIANS|12 July 2023 11:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-12 11:30:55.0  )
SAN FRANCISCO: Google has released the Android 14 Beta 4 update which includes an 'auto-confirm unlock' feature, a variety of fixes, system performance improvements, and much more.

The tech giant released the Android 14 Beta 4 update on Tuesday, and mentioned the fixed and acknowledged issues in the release notes.

"Android 14 includes behaviour changes to help improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy," the company said.

Android researcher Mishaal Rahman on Twitter revealed that the new update includes an 'auto-confirm' feature, which unlocks the users' phone automatically when they enter the PIN correctly.

However, the PIN must be 6 digits or more to enable this.

Rahman also said that the update introduces new default profile picture options.

The 'Speech' settings have been moved from Settings > System > Keyboard to Settings > System > Languages.

Also, according to the Android researcher, users can see their phone's manufactured year under Settings > About phone > Model,

"The 'ring volume' and 'notification volume' sliders are now completely separated in Android 14, with no way to merge them again. In older betas, the separation was controlled by a DeviceConfig flag, but that flag’s no longer in use," he added.

IANS

