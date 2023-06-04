Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

SAN FRANCISCO: Android 13 has now reached 15 per cent of active devices globally, while Android 11 is still the most common version of active devices, according to the latest data from Google.

The Android Studio reports let you see what percentage of devices are running a particular Android version or higher, according to 9to5Google.

This is useful for determining which apps are supported by your device based on the lowest version of Android it supports.

Android Studio data for April 2023 and June 2023 indicates that Android 13 has experienced another period of growth, growing from 12.1 per cent in April to 14.7 per cent in June, meaning Android 13 is now installed on around 15 per cent of active devices worldwide, but Android 11 is still the most commonly used version, with 23.1 per cent of active devices installing it worldwide.

However, Android 12, 11, and 10 have each seen slight declines, the report said.

The only other version of Android to grow between April and June is Android Oreo, which moved from 6.7 per cent to 8.3 per cent (though still down from 9.5 per cent in January).

Meanwhile, Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

Among the features, a new back arrow has been updated under the gesture navigation to help improve back gesture understanding and usefulness while interacting with your app.