Airtel enables integrated calling via Microsoft Teams

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Saturday announced a partnership with Microsoft to offer Indian organisations calling services over Microsoft Teams through an integration with Airtel IQ.

With Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams, enterprises will soon be able to enjoy greater flexibility in connecting with customers across the country over fixed line through the internet.

This new service will enable enterprises to make and take calls to external users through the Teams experience streamlining communications and collaboration within the flow of work, the company said in a statement.

“Airtel’s traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft’s technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity,” said Abhishek Biswal – Business Head, Airtel IQ.

Airtel IQ for Microsoft Teams is a plug and play solution that can be set up easily with minimum provisioning and management. There is no additional hardware involved.

“We are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India’s workforce to unlock a new level of productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, transforming the future of work in the country,” said Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, Microsoft.

Teams Phone integrated calling on Airtel IQ will help remove key roadblocks in every enterprise’s journey from managing multiple platforms for IP telephony and collaborations to lack of control and security and others.