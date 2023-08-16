AirPods to be made at Foxconn Hyderabad unit

NEW DELHI: iPhone maker Apple will start manufacturing its wireless ear buds AirPods at Foxconn’s Hyderabad factory, according to sources.

Foxconn has approved an investment of $400 million for Hyderabad plant which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024. “Foxconn Hyderabad factory will make AirPods. The factory is expected to begin mass production by December,” a source said. The information was confirmed by one more source who is privy to the development.

An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn did not elicit any reply. AirPods will be the second product category after iPhone that will be made in India. Apple’s AirPods leads TWS (true wireless stereo) market globally. It led the global TWS market with about 36 per cent market share in the December 2022 quarter, as per Canalys. Apple was followed by Samsung with 7.5 per cent market share, Xiaomi 4.4 pc, Boat 4 pc and Oppo 3 per cent. Xiaomi started making its TWS this year at Optiemus Electronics plant in Noida.