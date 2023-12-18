Accenture unveils generative AI studio in India to boost data, AI adoption

BENGALURU: Global IT services firm Accenture on Monday launched a generative AI Studio in India to accelerate the adoption of data and artificial intelligence (AI).

With the studio, part of Accenture’s $3 billion investment in data and AI, the company's team and clients will co-create solutions with a modern data and AI foundation, LLM architecture, ecosystems partnerships, talent and responsible AI frameworks.

“Clients understand the massive opportunity that generative AI can bring to optimise and reinvent their business, opening up new avenues for growth.

“However, to harness the full potential of their AI investments, they need to be value-led in every business capability they choose to reinvent with generative AI. Our Bengaluru studio will help our clients around the globe prioritise capabilities across the entire value chain,” said Senthil Ramani, Global Lead–Data & AI, Accenture.

According to a recent Accenture survey, 74 per cent of the C-suite executives plan to increase their AI-related spending in 2024, up from 50 per cent in the previous year, as companies move from proof of concept to customising foundation models with proprietary data.

“Our clients across 19 industries now have the opportunity to understand, experiment, adopt and scale generative AI solutions to reinvent functions and business models to achieve new levels of performance,” said Mahesh Zurale, Global Lead – Advanced Technology Centers Global Network, Accenture.

The studio will tap into the strategic investments made in Accenture’s Center for Advanced AI for clients and will draw upon Accenture’s more than 1,450 pending and issued patents in AI, and learnings from over 300 active generative AI projects.