A simple guide to choosing your next iPhone from Apple's new lineup

NEW DELHI: Choosing a new smartphone can be overwhelming, especially when we are talking about Apple. The brand continues its tradition of unveiling a new line of smartphones every September, each with a different look and new features. This time, however, Apple has elevated the game, with even its base model featuring a top-notch, almost bezel-less, anti-reflective display and a base storage of 256 GB. So, how can you spot the right model that suits your lifestyle? Here's a simple guide to help you find the model in the new iPhone 17 family that's just for you. The first thing you need to keep in mind is not the specs or design but how the device fits into your daily life. Are you a photography enthusiast or do you make a lot of high-end videos? Are you looking for a lag-free gaming experience or do you focus solely on the design? Or is it all about a solid build and battery life? You need to think about your priorities and then make a decision to pick the right iPhone. Let's Look at Performance and Camera as Your #1 Priority: For people who are looking for a solid phone that offers the pinnacle of performance along with a professional-grade camera, then opting for either the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max makes a lot of sense. Let's understand why these phones make sense. Both phones come with the most advanced camera system, where you now have three 48-megapixel rear cameras with an 8x optical quality zoom. And whosoever has used iPhones in the past knows that Apple never disappoints with consistent camera results. That's not all; Apple has introduced the A19 Pro, its most powerful chip, which powers these devices. It is further supported by a vapor chamber cooling system to ensure you get top-tier performance even during the most demanding tasks. Do note that the key difference between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max lies in their size. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the bigger variant, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, comes with a larger 6.9-inch screen and superior battery life, making it the ideal choice for users who spend their day on their phones. Apple iPhone 17 Pro starts at INR 134,900 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at INR 149,900 Let's Look at Design as Your #1 Priority: If your priorities lean more towards the design quotient than raw power or a great camera, then go for the Apple iPhone Air. It offers a totally new design element by Apple that is sleek and stunning at the same time. It's the thinnest iPhone by Apple, featuring a 6.5-inch display and the same A19 Pro chip that you can find in the Pro models. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, and yet it's quite durable, with a ceramic shield on both the front and back. This means that despite being really thin and lightweight, it's more scratch-resistant. But you need to look for Pro models if the camera is your thing, as the iPhone Air comes with only one 48-megapixel rear camera and one selfie camera. Apple iPhone Air starts at INR 119,900 Let's Look at All-Round, Everyday Tasks as Your #1 Priority: Here, the Apple iPhone 17 is a solid choice, which comes with a 6.3-inch display and the new A19 chip. It comes with a dual 48-megapixel dual-fusion camera system, which should be more than enough to take good quality photos and videos on a consistent basis. Plus, you can charge the iPhone 17 from 0% to 50% in 20 minutes with a 40W power adapter. It looks exactly the same as the iPhone 16, but the display, camera features, and solid battery life make it an easy recommendation for someone who just needs a solid device for day-to-day tasks. Apple iPhone 17 starts at INR 82,900 Anything Else? All new models, regardless of your choice, come with new features like Center Stage and Dual Capture. Center Stage, in the front camera, adjusts to keep everyone in the frame during calls or selfies, and Dual Capture lets you capture the scene from the rear camera setup with your reactions at the same time. Plus, you now have a 120Hz refresh rate across all new models. As mentioned above, no matter which new iPhone you opt for, it should be purely based on what you really want out of it. It should not be based on social pressure or to show off to others. Plus, the new iPhones are genuinely good. Always remember your personal priorities like battery life, a great camera, or a well-rounded phone for daily tasks, as that would give you the confidence to choose the right iPhone that can genuinely empower you to create, connect, and explore in a way that's uniquely you.