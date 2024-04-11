75 pc of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants by 2028: Report

NEW DELHI: About 75 per cent of enterprise software engineers will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) code assistants by 2028, up from less than 10 per cent in early 2023, a new report said on Thursday.



According to Gartner, around 63 per cent of organisations are at present piloting, deploying or have already deployed AI code assistants globally.

“Software engineering leaders must determine ROI and build a business case as they scale their rollouts of AI code assistants,” said Philip Walsh, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner.

“However, traditional ROI frameworks steer engineering leaders toward metrics centred on cost reduction. This narrow perspective fails to capture the full value of AI code assistants,” he added.

The report surveyed about 598 global respondents in the third quarter of 2023. AI code assistants allow more capabilities that go beyond code generation and completion.

As per the researchers, they are collaborative assistants that enhance developers’ efficiency by stimulating brainstorming and increasing code quality enhancements which empower developers to continuously upskill and build proficiency across programming frameworks.

The enablers provided by AI code assistants result in higher job satisfaction and retention, saving expenses associated with turnover, they added.

“To convey the full enterprise value story for AI code assistants, software engineering leaders should connect value enablers to impacts, and then analyse the overall return to the organisation,” said Walsh.