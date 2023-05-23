Motorola unveils smartphone ‘edge 40’ with 3D curved display in India

NEW DELHI: Global smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday announced the launch of a new smartphone 'edge 40' with a 144 Hz 3D curved display in India.

The edge 40 comes in three colour variants -- Reseda Green, Eclipse Black and Lunar Blue -- and will be available for purchase starting May 30 from the company's official site and other online and offline stores for Rs 29,999.

"Motorola edge 40 is the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design and software experiences, that cater to the ever-evolving demands of our consumers. It exemplifies our commitment to providing our consumers with the best-in-class smartphone experience, that enables them to stay ahead in today's fast-paced world," Prashant Mani, Executive Director - Motorola Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

According to the company, the edge 40 is the world's Slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rated underwater protection.

The new Motorola smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor along with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+ display.

It also features an advanced camera system with its 50MP main camera with a fast-focusing ambient light sensor, OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision along with a 32MP high-resolution selfie camera.

Additionally, the smartphone features a powerful 4400mAh battery that provides long-lasting battery life which can be charged by a 68W charger in just 10 minutes, the company said.

The company also provided an option of 15W wireless charging with this smartphone.