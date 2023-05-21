WhatsApp’s new feature to let users create stickers within app

SAN FRANCISO: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "sticker maker tool", which will let users create stickers right within the application on iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the company plans to introduce a "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet.

The feature will allow users to select a photo from their library and edit it with tools such as the ability to remove the background.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the new feature will save users from downloading third-party applications.

The report also noted that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, but the one in development on iOS will provide users with additional tools.

The ability to create stickers using an in-app sticker maker tool is in the works and will be included in a future app update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new group calling feature on macOS devices, which will allow users to make group calls with a selected number of participants.

Earlier, it was not possible to start a group call as the button was either disabled or not functioning on macOS.

However, in the latest update of the WhatsApp beta, the call buttons (audio and video) are finally available, and users can now start a group call.