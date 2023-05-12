A woman will head Twitter, says Musk

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk is in talks to hire Linda Yaccarino, the chair of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal as the chief executive of Twitter, The New York Times reported.

According to the NYT, the people who spoke on condition of anonymity said the talks are now at an advanced stage. They said Yaccarino has been in discussion with Musk for weeks. Last month, Yaccarino interviewed Musk onstage at an advertising event in Miami.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he had selected a chief executive for Twitter but did not disclose her identity.

In a tweet, he wrote, "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" He added that he would remain involved as executive chair and "CTO," which typically denotes chief technology officer and that he would still oversee Twitter's product and software.