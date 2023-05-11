Here's everything you need to know about Google I/O Keynote

The new features for Slides and Meet include the ability to type in what kind of visualization you are looking for, and the AI will create that image. Specifically for Google Meet, that means custom backgrounds.

MusicLM

MusicLM is Google's new experimental AI tool that turns text into music. For example, if you are hosting a dinner party, you can simply type, "soulful jazz for a dinner party" and have the tool create several versions of the song.

Search

Google Search has two new features surrounding better understanding of content and the context of an image the user is viewing in the search results. The new feature includes more information with an "About this Image" feature and new markup in the file itself that will allow images to be labelled as "AI-generated." Both of these are extensions of work already going on, but is meant to provide more transparency on if the "image is credible or AI-generated," albeit not an end-all-be-all of addressing the larger problem of AI image misinformation.

Google Cloud

There's a new A3 supercomputer virtual machine in town. According to TechCrunch, "this A3 has been purpose-built to handle the considerable demands of these resource-hungry use cases," noting that A3 is "armed with NVIDIA's H100 GPUs and combining that with a specialized data center to derive immense computational power with high throughput and low latency, all at what they suggest is a more reasonable price point than you would typically pay for such a package."

Pixel 7A

Google's Pixel 7a goes on sale May 11 at USD100 less than the Pixel 7 (USD 499).