WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp and Google have acknowledged a bug that allows WhatsApp to unnecessarily access the phone’s microphone on some Android devices.

The issue first surfaced a month ago, but received renewed attention after a Twitter engineer mentioned it in a post boosted by Elon Musk, Engadget reports.

Twitter engineer Phod Dabiri recently shared a picture that raised concerns about the app's privacy practices. The image appeared to show that the app's microphone was continuously running in the background when not in use.

Dabiri tweeted a screenshot from the privacy dashboard on his Android device, which showed how many times the app accessed his microphone and camera.

He tweeted, "WhatsApp was using the microphone in the background while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6am (and this is a part of the timeline!) What's going on?" Later, Musk retweeted Dabiri's post, saying "WhatsApp cannot be trusted".

According to a statement shared by WhatsApp on Twitter, the problem was caused by an Android-related issue rather than improper microphone access by the messaging app.

“We believe this is a bug on Android that misrepresents information in its privacy dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and fix,” the company said.