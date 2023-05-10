Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging

Elon mentioned that the DM facility will be in action from May 11.

This announcement comes a day after Twitter is going to remove the accounts with ‘no activity for several years.’

Elon Musk tweeted on Monday, “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see followers count drop.”

A few days back, Twitter was in the headlines as several celebrities lost blue tick from their accounts.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organisations and other accounts “of public interest” were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification.

Following this ‘blue tick’ fiasco, Musk announced on April 30 that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with one click from May.

He tweeted, “Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per-article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.”