WhatsApp starts beta testing Wear OS app for Android smartwatches

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started beta testing the Wear OS app for Android smartwatches such as Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 5, and other devices, which will let users stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatch.

Wear OS is an Android operating system designed for smartwatches.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will ask users to link their account to a Wear OS device.

When the smartwatch app is linked to the user's WhatsApp account, an 8-digit code will appear on the watch, prompting the users to enter the code on their device.

After entering the code, the chats will safely be synced across users' devices so that they can start using WhatsApp on their smartwatches.

By downloading the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store as a beta tester, a user can now use WhatsApp on a smartwatch, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called 'admin review' on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

When the feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, it may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.