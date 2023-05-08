Android’s Nearby Share now available globally for Windows

SAN FRANSISCO: After its initial release earlier this year, Google has now made Android's Nearby Share feature available for Windows PCs to nearly all countries worldwide, signalling a significant expansion in its accessibility.

"We are very excited to announce that Nearby Share for Windows is now available worldwide, so even more of your devices can work better together, " Google said in a blogpost.

Through Nearby Share, Android users can share files wirelessly with their PCs, whether they are desktops or laptops, and through Android's native menus.

Google initially limited the feature to only a few countries, with a primary focus on the US.

Now, according to Google's support page, Nearby Share Beta for Windows PCs is available in the US and most countries globally, however, support is currently not available for Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

Users can easily set Nearby Share Beta for Windows by just downloading and installing the app on their PCs.

Users then will be able to send files to nearby Android devices or send files to their PC based on their device visibility preferences.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.

The Material You revamp brings visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app.