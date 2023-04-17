It’s raining foldables

CHENNAI: The foldable smartphone is not just one of the most innovative trends we’ve seen in the consumer tech space, it is also seeing wide-scale consumer adoption. The numbers add to the industry optimism.
Statista projects that the foldable smartphone market is expected to grow at a scorching pace – from $ 5.5 billion in 2020 to $105.3 billion by 2025. Tecnois the latest brand to arrive at the foldable party with a device that is relatively lighter on your pocket.
Tecno is playing up the cover display of its first foldable for the Indian market – the Phantom V Fold. Tecno would like us to believe that this is a fully functional display in itself.
The 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display (1080 x 2550 pixels) peaks at 1100 nits and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a gorgeous 7.85-inch, 2K primary display – the star of the show, that allows your foldable to double up as a fully functional small tab and is geared for multi-tasking.
This is the big appeal of foldable smartphones that have created a whole new range of interaction experiences. These immersive displays are backed by a 5000 mAh battery that adds to the heft and thickness of the device. There’s also a 45W fast charger in the mix.
The Phantom V Fold is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset complemented by 12GB of RAM. The device is available in two internal storage options – 256GB and 512GB.
Tecno has kitted the V Fold with a 5-camera system. The rear shooter combines a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP zoom lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the selfie cam features a 32MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. The rear cam’s lowlight performance gets a boost with Super Night 4K video and the Super Night Portrait mode. (Rs 89,999 onwards)
