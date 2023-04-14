Infosys posts Rs 24,108 crore net, recommends dividend of Rs 17.50

NEW DELHI: Software major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said it had closed FY23 with a higher net profit of Rs 24,108 crore.
The company said it had earned a revenue of Rs 146,767 crore for FY23 against Rs 121,641 crore in the previous year and a net profit of Rs 24,108 crore against Rs 22,146 crore in the previous year.
The company closed the fourth quarter of FY23 with a revenue of Rs 37,441 crore (previous year Rs.32,276 crore) and a net profit of Rs 6,134 crore (Rs 5,695 crore).
According to Infosys, as on March 31, 2023 it had a headcount of 343,234 employees (software 324,816) up from 314,015 employees (software 297,859).
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.17.50 per equity share for the year ended March 31.
