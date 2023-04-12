Acer launches new gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990 in India

NEW DELHI: Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Wednesday launched a new gaming laptop -- Predator Helios 16 powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Series GPU -- in India at a price of Rs 1,99,990.

The new laptop is available for purchase on the company's official website and its offline stores.

"With its cutting-edge technology, top-tier performance, and sleek design, we are confident that the Predator Helios 16 will take gaming to new heights and provide users with an exceptional gaming experience. It is the ultimate powerhouse that gamers or content creators should aspire to have," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, said in a statement.

The new Acer Predator Helios 16 features a 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

Moreover, gamers can enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience with the option to add up to a GeForce RTX 4080 with 175W MGP, up to 32GB of RAM, and high-speed PCIe storage, according to the company.

The new laptop also comes equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease that works together to provide optimal cooling performance for its powerful 13th Gen Intel CPU.

It also has a customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, a Mini LED per-key backlit keyboard, and more.