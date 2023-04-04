Test of 3D-printed cryogenic engine success: Skyroot
CHENNAI: India’s first private rocket makers Skyroot Aerospace successfully test fired an advanced fully 3D-printed cryogenic engine ‘Dhawan-II’ for a record duration of 200 seconds.
The endurance test was carried out using Skyroot’s digenously developed mobile cryogenic engine test pad at Solar Industries Propulsion test facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Tuesday.
It lasted for a long duration of almost 200 seconds, which is a record, a company release said.This milestone comes in the backdrop of Skyroots’ launch of its rocket Vikram-S in November 2022, against another India’s first by a private player. The main aim is to make spaceflights reliable, regular and affordable and has several missions which are progressing towards launch.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android