Twitter working on Community Notes for media

SAN FRANCISCO : Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature for its crowd-sourced fact-checking programme "Community Notes" which will debunk fake pictures.

The information came from app researcher Nima Owji who tweeted on Wednesday: "#Twitter is working on Community Notes for media in the tweets! When you write a note about an image, it appears on all the tweets containing that image."

"@lucasnantonio, I'd like to see something like this for hashtags and links."