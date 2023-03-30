Apple camera lens suppliers facing twin risks: Analyst

SAN FRANCISCO: The supplier of Apple camera lens is reportedly facing two risks -- high inventory levels leading to a weaker-than-expected second quarter this year, and suppliers being unable to profit from periscope camera lenses.

"Apple camera lens suppliers face two risks: High inventory levels leading to a weaker-than-expected 2Q23 and suppliers being unable to profit from periscope camera lenses," Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Thursday.

Since early 2020, when Kuo had first mentioned the possibility, rumours about the iPhone receiving a periscope camera lens have been circulating.

The analyst had initially predicted that a periscope lens would be included in iPhone 14 Pro, but it did not happen. Kuo has since stated that the lens type will only be available in iPhone 15 Pro Max.

"The component/lens inventory risk I had previously predicted for iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is now happening," Kuo said.

He also said that Taiwanese company Largan, the world's biggest supplier of smartphone camera lenses, is expected to be the sole lens supplier for this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope camera.

Moreover, Kuo anticipated that Apple supplier Genius will start supplying periscope lens for iPhone 16, at which point the component's price will be even lower, thus negatively impacting lens suppliers.