WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS.

Some users had reported on Twitter that they were facing an issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, preventing them from getting notified about new messages, reports WABetaInfo.

However, this issue seemed to be limited to the business application.

The fix for notifications is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "Boost Status" shortcut for businesses on Android and iOS beta which allows them to advertise their status updates on Facebook and Instagram.

The new feature allows businesses to forward status updates to the Facebook or Instagram application. Beta testers on the business app can edit the ad and the description, and can also choose how long it will run.