Twitter to soon open source all code used to recommend tweets: Musk

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that the micro-blogging platform will open source all code used for recommending tweets on March 31.

Musk tweeted: "Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31."

"Our 'algorithm' is overly complex and not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we'll patch issues as soon as they're found!"

Also, Musk said that the company is developing a simplified approach to "serve" more "compelling" tweets and that will also be open source.

"Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust," he added.

Last month, Musk said that the platform will make its algorithm "open source", and improve it "rapidly."

The Twitter CEO said that in the coming months, the company will use artificial intelligence (AI) to "detect and highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform."

Earlier this month, the tech billionaire said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to AI.