Instagram's new feature to let users access recently shared Reels

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users quickly access their recently shared Reels, making it easier for them to reshare them later to other friends.

A Turkey-based account called Dijital Aglar shared a post about the feature, indicating that Instagram is showing a row at the top of users' DMs with the "Latest Shares" label, reports TechCrunch.

The report said that the screenshots posted by the account show that shared posts will also display the avatars of the friends with whom you shared a Reel.

For instance, if users share one short video multiple times, it will show it only once with the avatar of the friend they last shared it with.

The company also confirmed the development of this feature, the report said.

"We're rolling out improvements to how you can search for and rediscover Reels that were previously shared in messages," a Meta spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

Last month, Meta introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

"Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blogpost.