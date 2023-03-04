MS working on AI model that takes images as cues

Kosmos-1 can pave the way for the next-stage beyond ChatGPT’s text prompts. “A big convergence of language, multimodal perception, action, and world modeling is a key step toward artificial general intelligence. In this work, we introduce Kosmos-1, a Multimodal Large Language Model (MLLM) that can perceive general modalities, learn in context and follow instructions,” said Microsoft’s AI researchers in a paper.