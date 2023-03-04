iPhone 15 Pro may not feature 2 buttons for volume control

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will reportedly not feature two buttons for volume control.

Leaked drawings of the upcoming smartphone show that the regular two volume buttons will be replaced by a single long one, reports AppleInsider.

It will likely give the iPhone 15 Pro greater water and dust resistance because the solid-state button needs a much smaller hole in the frame to work.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be released in September this year, and will likely feature curved titanium sides and an EU-enforced USB-C charging port, the report said.

It was also rumoured that the tech giant will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro models come equipped with 6GB of RAM.

However, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are expected to remain at 6GB of RAM, but might be upgraded to faster RAM.