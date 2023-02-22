Twitter to open source its algorithm next week: Musk

One user commented, "Right. Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed."

"Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!" Twitter CEO replied.

Last week, Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users the ability to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match", in the "coming months".

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform has announced that the users will get a "heads up" if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked or retweeted.

The company tweeted from its @CommunityNotes account: "Starting today, you'll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you've replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss."