Roblox working on 2 new generative AI tools

SAN FRANCISCO: Gaming platform Roblox has announced that it is working to roll out tests for its two new artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the coming weeks-- generative AI materials from a text prompt and generative AI code completion-- to help increase "development velocity".

"These off-the-shelf AI systems are not integrated with our platform and they often do not produce 'Roblox ready' output that requires substantial follow on work from a creator," Daniel Sturman, chief technology officer at Roblox, said in a blogpost on Friday.

The company is building a platform that will allow every user to be a creator, not only those who are comfortable with Roblox Studio and other 3D content creation tools.

This vision requires a set of tools significantly more accessible to a typical user, such as, voice and text or touch-based gestures rather than intricate mouse and keyboard movements.

"Generative AI tooling can help make creation intuitive and natural for users and be directly embedded into experiences, allowing any of our 58.8 million daily users to create unique content that can be shared across the platform," Sturman mentioned.

However, the vision also involves some unique technical challenges.

First, the tools must be appropriate for the types of things that users might develop and for the environments in which they might be used.

Second, the company must always keep Roblox "safe and civil", so it must therefore provide a quick and scalable moderation flow for all forms of creation. Third, the company requires an economic system that encourages such innovation.

"Roblox stands apart as a platform with a robust creator-backed marketplace and economy, and we must extend that to support in-experience user-creators as well as AI algorithm developers," Sturman explained.