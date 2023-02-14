Opera working to integrate ChatGPT into browser's sidebar

WASHINGTON: Web browsing application Opera is now adding a ChatGPT-powered tool to its sidebar that generates brief summaries of webpages and articles.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the feature, called "shorten," is part of the company's broader plans to integrate AI tools into its browser, similar to what Microsoft's doing with Edge.

Users can enable the functionality by clicking the "shorten" button to the right of the address bar, as seen in a demo included in Opera's blog article.

From there, a ChatGPT sidebar will appear on the left, generating a clean, bulleted summary of the article or webpage you're viewing.

Opera's announcement comes just days after Microsoft revealed the AI-powered Bing and Edge.

While the company's search engine will have an AI chatbot that delivers annotated replies to searches, Edge will include an AI "copilot" that can summarise webpages or articles, as well as generate content for social media posts and other purposes, reported The Verge.

Google also demonstrated its AI search bot Bard earlier this week, though it is not currently available for anyone to test.

The "shorten" feature isn't available to everyone just yet, though. Jan Standel, the vice president of marketing and communications at Opera, told The Verge that it's going to "launch in browsers very soon."