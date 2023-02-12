Apple again delays 27-inch display with Mini-LEDs

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple has reportedly again delayed its 27-inch external display with mini-LED backlighting, which was expected to launch in the first quarter of this year.

The information came from display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a very good track record with rumours about upcoming Apple products, reports MacRumors.

Young has not seen any signs that the display is entering mass production, which indicates that the launch is not about to happen. It appears that the launch date of the display has been postponed a number of times.

Young first anticipated the display to launch around June 2022, then in October 2022, and most recently in the first quarter of 2023.

The display is expected to support ProMotion, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

With the 27-inch size, it might be a next-generation version of the Studio Display, but it might also be a new model designed between the Studio Display and the higher-end Pro Display XDR.

The current Studio Display starts at $1,599 which features a 5K resolution without ProMotion, the report said.