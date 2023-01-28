Technology

Apple developing software to help users build app for upcoming headset

Mixed reality is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse.
Representative image
Representative imageReuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc is developing software to help users of its upcoming mixed-reality (MR) headset build their own augmented reality apps, the Information reported on Friday, citing four people who worked on the headset.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the company was in talks with about half a dozen media partners including Walt Disney Co to develop virtual reality content for its MR headset.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mixed reality is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. An MR headset could allow the wearer to use a real-world object to trigger a virtual-world reaction.

The iPhone maker’s MR headset is set to launch in this year’s spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to a separate Bloomberg News report.

That would be twice as much as Meta Platforms Inc’s Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset, which was launched late last year for $1,500.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Mixed reality
Metaverse
Augmented reality
Apple Inc
MR headset
Virtual-world reaction

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in