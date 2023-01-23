Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

SAN FRANCISCO: Chip-maker Qualcomm is reportedly developing a new chipset that will compete against Apple's upcoming M-series processors.

The new processor is developing under the codename 'Hamoa' and is expected to be marketed as "Snapdragon 8cx Gen4", reports Gizmochina.

The 12-core SoC was earlier mentioned by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who now claims that the silicon's moniker will be Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4.

The company is likely working on several chipsets, but the one that is said to give the best performance is expected to have eight performance cores.

However, it is not clear whether Qualcomm's Oryon cores will be featured in the new processor.

The company is apparently not developing a new graphics processing unit (GPU) for the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 because it is expected to have the same Adreno 740 graphics processor as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the report said.

In November last year, during the company's Investor Day, Qualcomm CTO Jim Thompson had announced Qualcomm's plans to create a next-gen ARM-based SoC (system-on-a-chip) designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows PCs, that was expected to compete against iPhone maker's M-series processors.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the chip-maker had announced 'Snapdragon Satellite' -- a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023, that would take on Apple's satellite messaging feature.