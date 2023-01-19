Is Apple developing iPad-like smart display? Find out

WASHINGTON : American tech giant Apple is working on a brand-new bunch of smart home devices, suggests a new report by Bloomberg, according to The Verge, an American technology news website.

According to the outlet, along with the relaunch of the original HomePod, Apple appears to be pushing deeper into the home space with a smaller display akin to a Google Nest Hub or Amazon's Echo Show.

Sources close to the discussions, the device would be similar to an iPad but less expensive, oriented toward home use, and would include a magnet for mounting, reported The Verge.

The device would appear to be more limited in scope than an iPad and would mainly be used for FaceTime chats, as well as controlling other smart home devices.

It might solve the multi-user problem that makes current iPads unpleasant for home control use.

Further, Apple appears to be exploring a refresh of the Apple TV with a faster processor for the first half of 2024, but the device will not support 8k.

The combination HomePod / Apple TV project also appears to have suffered setbacks but is still in the works, according to the source.

These smart displays are still a long way away and will not launch until early next year or possibly later, as per The Verge.