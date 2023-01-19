Apple may not bring design changes to 2024 Mac Mini

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple will reportedly not bring design updates to its upcoming next-generation Mac mini which is set to arrive in 2024. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the "next new Mac mini" will have the same "form factor design," reports MacRumors.

The M2 and M2 Pro versions of the Mac mini that the tech giant had introduced on Tuesday have the same design as the previous-generation M1 models, with no major external updates. Instead, the changes are all internal such as it features faster M-series chips.

There were rumours in 2021 and 2022 that the Mac mini would get a new look with a plexiglass top and other features, but that did not happen with this year's release, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the iPhone maker had introduced a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips -- more powerful, capable and versatile than ever -- starting at Rs 59,900.

The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.