Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3

NEW DELHI: Homegrown conversational messaging platform Gupshup on Wednesday announced the launch of Auto Bot Builder, a powerful tool that harnesses the power of GPT-3 to automatically and effortlessly build advanced chatbots tailored to enterprise requirements.

A user can instantly build a chatbot using content from their website, documents, message logs, product catalogues, databases, and other corporate systems of record with the Auto Bot Builder tool.

"GPT-3 represents a massive improvement in language and conversational abilities. We're excited to help enterprises harness the power of LLMs to enhance their customer experience," Gupshup CEO Beerud Sheth said in a statement.

The Auto Bot Builder tool accepts the content of any size, processes it and fine-tunes the Large Language Model (LLM) to the specific context.

Moreover, the company said that the tool is capable of handling really large content sets, which need special pre-processing.

The chatbots build on large language models (LLMs) and demonstrate a high level of language capabilities that are truly engaging for the end user.

They can handle virtually any natural-language query posed by the user and provide meaningful responses in almost all scenarios, said the company.

Further, the company mentioned that the chatbots built using Auto Bot Builder already come pre-integrated with Gupshup's comprehensive conversational engagement product stack.

With this, it can be instantly deployed across dozens of channels, with built-in analytics, tracking, logging, billing, and more.

They are instantly capable of handling messaging volumes at scale.