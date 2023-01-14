Google to roll out Bluetooth support for Stadia Controllers

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has announced the release of one final update adding Bluetooth support to its Stadia controllers before the cloud gaming service disappears next week.

"Many of you have expressed the desire to enable Bluetooth on the Stadia controller. We have some good news: next week we'll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. We'll share details next week on how to enable this feature," said a Google Stadia community manager in a forum post.

Moreover, the tech giant launched its final Stadia game, called "Worm Game", a test game that was technically available on Stadia before Stadia launched publicly in November 2019, reports The Verge.

"Worm Game is a humble title we used to test many of Stadia's features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022," Google said in its listing for the newly published title.

"It won't win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we'd share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything," it added.

Google Stadia will shut down on January 18 after the game failed to gain the traction with users the company had hoped for.

The cloud gaming service debuted through a closed beta in October 2018 and publicly launched in November 2019.