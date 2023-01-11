Apple may launch MacBook with OLED display in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its new MacBook with an OLED display before the end of next year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information on Twitter and said that the tech giant is planning to release a laptop with an OLED screen because "OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding."

Kuo also said, "It's expected that with Apple's adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years."

Meanwhile, last month, a report mentioned that the demand for mini-LED displays in consumer products is shrinking, according to Apple's key mini-LED supplier, while the demand for these displays in other use cases is rising in anticipation of the company's transition to OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook.

In June last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker might launch a 13-inch MacBook model with an OLED display in 2024.