Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long-form tweets

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk on Sunday announced that users can swipe right or left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, and long form tweets will come in early February.

This is part of the marker user interface (UI) overhaul he has been planning since taking over Twitter.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week," Musk said in a tweet.

This feature is "first part of a much larger UI overhaul".