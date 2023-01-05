Twitter’s advanced search filters for iOS coming soon

"You can also use Twitter Advanced Search on iOS to search another user's profile," he posted.

As he mentioned, the new search feature will arrive first on iPhones.

CEO Elon Musk had complained about Twitter's search feature within a week of taking control of the micro-blogging platform.

"Fixing search is a high priority," he had tweeted on November 6 last year.

"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in a98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk added.

According to TechCrunch, on the web, you have to type in your search term, then click the three dot menu to the right of the search bar to open up advanced search.

"On mobile, this wasn't even an option until now, when this feature release seems to be imminent," said the report.

It's still not clear when this advanced search feature will roll out.