Nintendo's special edition gaming console images leaked

TOKYO: Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is reportedly planning to launch a new game with a special edition console .

Live images of the portable gadget labelled as the 'Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition' have appeared on internet discussion boards like Reddit, ResetEra and Famiboards, reports Gizmochina.

The leaked images showed the console's retail packaging and actual device.

As per the images, the package comes with a Zelda-themed dock and Joy-cons, "although the console itself is not clearly seen", the report said.

In August last year, Nintendo had suffered a nearly 23 per cent decline in console sales to 3.43 million in the second quarter (Q2).

The sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined due to a semiconductor shortage affecting production.